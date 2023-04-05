14,579 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

