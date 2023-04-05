16,091 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $40,517,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

