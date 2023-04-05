2,457 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 492,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

