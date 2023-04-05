2,749 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $402,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

