3,016 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

