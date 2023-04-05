4,169 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

IEFA opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

