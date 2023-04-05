52,723 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.