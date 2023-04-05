5,325 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE EXR opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

