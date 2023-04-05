60,503 Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

