65,113 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

TFC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

