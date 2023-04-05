Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Acciona Stock Up 2.8 %

ACXIF stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $157.90 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.94.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

