Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Acciona Stock Up 2.8 %
ACXIF stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $157.90 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.94.
About Acciona
