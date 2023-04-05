Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard
In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
