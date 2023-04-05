Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

