Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

