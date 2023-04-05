AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BN opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

