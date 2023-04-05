AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,256 Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 4.63% of Putnam BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.78.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile
The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.
