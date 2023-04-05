AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $449,000 Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TPG by 54.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 367.7% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TPG by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -999.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

