AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $178,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

