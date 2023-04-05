AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the first quarter worth $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 205.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $48.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

