AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 804 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,270 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

