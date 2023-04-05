AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

