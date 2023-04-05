AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $488.54 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

