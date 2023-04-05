Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $209.57 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

