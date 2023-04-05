Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.