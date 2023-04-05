Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

