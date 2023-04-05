Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

