Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,955,000 after purchasing an additional 196,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average is $161.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,337 shares of company stock valued at $79,573,932 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.