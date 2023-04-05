Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 3.7 %
AMAM stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
