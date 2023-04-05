American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $113.85 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.