Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

