Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Releases Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Annovis Bio stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annovis Bio (ANVS)
