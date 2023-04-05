Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Releases Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Annovis Bio stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

