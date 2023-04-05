Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $72.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $78.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE APO opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

