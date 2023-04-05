Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Bank of America

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $104.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,969,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.