Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 456.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

