ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

