AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 611,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 153,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 256,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

