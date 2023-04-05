Barclays Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $63.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.