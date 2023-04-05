Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.6 %

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

