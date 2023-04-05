Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 23,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $822.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $767.53 and a 200 day moving average of $743.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

