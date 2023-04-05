Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $822.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.