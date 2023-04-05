Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.