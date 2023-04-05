Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

