Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

