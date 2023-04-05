Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Analysts Expect Big Earnings Growth From These 3 Stocks
- Insider And Institutions Buy High-Yield Newell Brands
- 3 Must-Have Oil Stocks to Buy After OPEC Production Cuts
- Duos Technology Stock, AI Systems Can Prevent Train Derailments
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.