Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.