Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

