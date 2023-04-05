Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

