Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR stock opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

