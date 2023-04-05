Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 117.17 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.54. The company has a market cap of £181.03 million, a PE ratio of 6,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

