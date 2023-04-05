Benchmark Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $76.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRUS. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.87 million, a P/E ratio of -420.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

