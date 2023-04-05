BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$139.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

